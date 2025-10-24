TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/GBP jumps to four-week high as BoE dovish bets offset strong UK data

  • EUR/GBP trades at 0.8744, up 0.74%, extending rally to one-month high.
  • UK Retail Sales beat expectations, rising 1.5% YoY (vs. 0.4% est.); core up 2.3%.
  • Softer inflation earlier in the week keeps BoE rate-cut odds elevated near 65%.
EUR/GBP jumps to four-week high as BoE dovish bets offset strong UK data
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The EUR/GBP advances during the North American session, even though Retail Sales in the UK, exceeded estimates but a softer inflation reading increased the odds for further easing by the Bank of England. The cross trades at 0.8744, up 0.74% as it hits a four-week high.

Sterling weakens despite upbeat sales figures; Euro lifted by firmer PMIs across the bloc

Earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that Retail Sales in in September rose 1.5% YoY exceeding forecasts of 0.4%, boosted by technology, and demand for Gold from online retailers. Core sales, which exclude petrol, expanded by 2.3% YoY, above forecasts of 0.7%.

Flash PMIs in the UK showed that business activity is improving, revealed S&P Global on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing and Services Flash PMI for October improved from 49.8 to 50, and from 51.3 to 52.6, respectively. Both prints exceeded forecasts, an indication that business activity is picking up as demand jumps.

The latest inflation report in the UK increased the chances of a rate cut by the Bank of England towards the end of the year, remaining at 65%, down from 75% chance a day ago.

EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The EUR/GBP shifted neutral to upward biased, but it remains shy of cracking the 2025 high of 0.8757. Although buyers gained momentum, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a breach of the yearly peak could push the cross towards higher prices.

The next key resistance levels seen are 0.88000, followed by the May 3, 2023, daily high at 0.8835.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Euro Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.35%1.01%1.50%-0.04%-0.29%-0.19%0.51%
EUR-0.35%0.67%1.23%-0.38%-0.54%-0.60%0.17%
GBP-1.01%-0.67%0.33%-1.05%-1.20%-1.27%-0.51%
JPY-1.50%-1.23%-0.33%-1.57%-1.80%-1.74%-1.08%
CAD0.04%0.38%1.05%1.57%-0.21%-0.22%0.54%
AUD0.29%0.54%1.20%1.80%0.21%-0.07%0.70%
NZD0.19%0.60%1.27%1.74%0.22%0.07%0.77%
CHF-0.51%-0.17%0.51%1.08%-0.54%-0.70%-0.77%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilises just above 1.1600

EUR/USD stabilises just above 1.1600

EUR/USD recedes from earlier tops around 1.1650 as the NA session enters its latter part on Friday, coming under fresh downside pressure on the back of a mild recovery in the US Dollar. Moving forward, investors will shift their attention to the upcoming Fed and ECB meetings.

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3300

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3300

The British Pound now accelerates its decline and prompts GBP/USD to breach below the 1.3300 support to hit fresh eight-day lows. That said, Cable reaches its sixth consecutive daily pullback, always accompanied by the firmer US Dollar and renewed bets of BoE rate cuts.

Gold turns positive above $4,100

Gold turns positive above $4,100

Gold now picks up some extra pace, reclaiming the area above the $4,100 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week. Market participants, in the meantime, continue to closely follow developments from the US-China trade front and news surrounding the US shutdown.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP build momentum amid stable retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP build momentum amid stable retail demand

Bitcoin trends higher for the second day, trading above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are signaling a modest bullish trend ahead of the weekend, supported by stable retail demand.

Weekly focus – A cut in the dark

Weekly focus – A cut in the dark

The US government remains in shutdown and hence, we continue to have very little data on the state of the economy. Nevertheless, there is a widespread expectation, which we share, that the Fed will deliver a rate cut next week. 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly planning to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) backed loans, targeting institutional clients by the end of the year in what is seen as a paradigm shift in the bank’s policy.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers