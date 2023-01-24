- EUR/GBP is oscillating in a narrow range of around 0.8780, however, the upside looks solid amid hawkish ECB bets.
- The odds for a 50 bps interest rate hike by the ECB are soaring dramatically.
- UK’s labor shortage could propel the PPI figures ahead.
The EUR/GBP pair is displaying back-and-forth moves around 0.8700 in the Asian session. The cross corrected firmly in Monday’s New York session after printing a fresh four-day high around 0.8815. The asset is expected to resume its upside journey amid rising hawkish bets for the interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB).
Despite falling energy prices in the shared currency region, ECB policymakers are still not convinced that the Eurozone inflation will trim further meaningfully. Therefore, ECB policymakers are reiterating their hawkish stance on the interest rates for the upcoming monetary policy, scheduled for next week.
ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir cited on Monday that inflation easing was good news but added that it was not a reason to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, as reported by Reuters. He further added, "I am convinced that we need to deliver two more hikes by 50 basis points (bps).”
Also, ECB President Christine Lagarde supported the hawkish view, reiterating the statement that "We have made it clear that ECB interest rates will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace to reach levels that are sufficiently restrictive.”
The latest Reuters poll of economists claims the European Central Bank (ECB) hiking rates by another 50 bps at its February monetary policy meeting while the policy rate is expected to reach 3.25% by mid-year.
On the United Kingdom front, investors are focusing on the release of Wednesday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) data. UK's inflation rate has declined gradually after recording a fresh 41-year high at 11.1%. Thanks to the falling energy prices that has softens the stubborn inflation. Now investors await the release of the UK PPI numbers for fresh cues.
As per the consensus, the core PPI output is seen higher at 13.9% vs. the former release of 13.3%. Shortage of labor and rising wages for addressing the former could be the reason behind rising prices of goods and services at factory gates.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8782
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.882
|Daily SMA50
|0.8729
|Daily SMA100
|0.873
|Daily SMA200
|0.8613
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8815
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8754
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8887
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8877
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8792
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8778
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8723
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8692
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8875
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further upside needs validation from 0.7050-55 resistance confluence
AUD/USD bulls keep the reins for the third consecutive day around 0.7030-35 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair stays inside a one-week-long ascending trend channel while justifying a firmer RSI (14). However, a seven-week-old upward-sloping resistance line joins the stated bullish channel’s top line near 0.7050-55 to pose a serious threat to the current advances.
EUR/USD bulls brace for another battle with five-week-old hurdle
The Euro resumes run-up towards the short-term key hurdle as it rises to 1.0875 during early Tuesday, following a retreat from the nine-month high amid late trading hours of the previous day. The major currency pair bounces off the 21-Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 1.0850 by the press time.
Gold bears eye a correction to break trendline supports
Gold price was volatile at the start of the week following a break of a test of a major trendline and horizontal support. In Asia, the bulls are extending the surge from the latter part of Monday's bullish correction and are taking up the $1,932s. Gold price rallied from a low of $1,911 and into the peak formation set the prior week.
Crypto lender BlockFi plans to sell $160 million Bitcoin mining loans
BlockFi took a major hit last year following the collapse of FTX in November and Three Arrows Capital in Q2 2022. Filing for bankruptcy right after FTX, BlockFi initiated a list of companies that went under soon after which are still attempting to recover their customers’ funds. BlockFi itself is looking to achieve the same.
Markets gain as tech stocks lead the way
Equities are pushing higher ahead of a week dominated by growth and inflation data. European markets have enjoyed a largely positive start to the week, with the recent jitters fading thanks to a largely slow day.