EUR/GBP is struggling to regain the 0.8400 level despite the pause on EU tariffs

- The Euro picked up from Friday’s lows, but it remains capped below 0.8400,
- A pause on US tariffs on EU products has provided some support to the Euro.
- The broader EUR/GBP trend remains bearish, with 0.8325 support in play.
The Euro ticked up from the nearly two-month low hit on Friday, but it remains unable to post a significant recovery despite the upbeat news on the US tariffs’ domain. The pair is struggling to return above the 0.8400 level, which keeps the broader bearish trend intact.
US President Donald Trump soothed investors over the weekend, announcing a pause on his plans to impose 50% tariffs on all imports from the EU. Trump said that, after a “very nice call” with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, they decided to pause tariffs until July 9, in order to reach a good deal.
Markets are closed in the UK on the Spring Bank Holiday, and trading volumes are likely to be somewhat lighter. In Europe, the main focus will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech, which might provide further insight into the bank’s monetary policy plans.
The Euro is trending lower, with 0.8325 support on the bears’ focus
From a technical standpoint, the Euro is in a clear downtrend, posting lower highs and lower lows, with no clear signs of a trend reversal as of yet.
The pair confirmed a bearish Head & Shoulders’ pattern, breaching the 0.8530 neckline in late April, and has extended below the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, at 0.8400, which is now acting as resistance.
Failure to return above 0.8400-0.8420 would increase pressure towards the 0.8325 area, which is the late March-early April bottom and the measured target of the mentioned H&S pattern.
On the upside, above 0.8400, the targets are 0.8465 and 0.8530.
EUR/GBP 4-hour Chart
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|EUR
|USD
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|EUR
|0.39%
|0.00%
|0.59%
|0.09%
|-0.14%
|-0.26%
|0.29%
|USD
|-0.39%
|-0.38%
|0.16%
|-0.29%
|-0.51%
|-0.64%
|-0.10%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|0.38%
|0.25%
|0.08%
|-0.15%
|-0.27%
|0.30%
|JPY
|-0.59%
|-0.16%
|-0.25%
|-0.44%
|-0.68%
|-0.86%
|-0.26%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|0.29%
|-0.08%
|0.44%
|-0.21%
|-0.35%
|0.21%
|AUD
|0.14%
|0.51%
|0.15%
|0.68%
|0.21%
|-0.16%
|0.44%
|NZD
|0.26%
|0.64%
|0.27%
|0.86%
|0.35%
|0.16%
|0.57%
|CHF
|-0.29%
|0.10%
|-0.30%
|0.26%
|-0.21%
|-0.44%
|-0.57%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
