EUR/GBP holds losses below 0.8350, downside seems restrained due to dovish BoE

- EUR/GBP depreciates due to the increased likelihood of further ECB rate cuts.
- ECB’s Villeroy described Trump's tariffs as a "very worrying development."
- Traders expect the BoE to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut on Thursday.
EUR/GBP trades around 0.8330 during the European session on Monday after recovering some part of its daily losses. However, the EUR/GBP cross faces challenges as the Euro remains under pressure due to increasing expectations of further interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB). The January’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices for the European Monetary Union will be eyed later in the day.
Last week, the ECB cut its Deposit Facility Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, while the Main Refinancing Operations Rate dropped to 2.9%, as anticipated. Markets had already factored in the rate cut, expecting inflation in the Eurozone to remain on track toward the ECB's 2% target.
On Monday, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau stated that US President Donald Trump's tariffs will heighten economic uncertainty, describing it as a "very worrying development." He added that there will likely be further rate cuts, according to Reuters.
On Saturday, the US informed that it would impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, while Chinese exports would face a 10% tariff. These tariffs are set to take effect on Tuesday and will remain in place until the fentanyl overdose crisis is "sorted."
The downside of the EUR/GBP pair might be limited as the Pound Sterling (GBP) faces risks due to expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will restart its policy-easing cycle, likely cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.5% in February.
Investors are closely monitoring the BoE’s monetary policy decision next Thursday, with expectations of a dovish stance given recent signs of slowing inflation, despite continued wage growth acceleration. The BoE’s monetary policy guidance could be dovish as recent inflation indicators show signs of deceleration, although wage growth remains on the rise. Financial market participants anticipate three interest rate cuts from the BoE this year amid declining labor demand and weakening business confidence.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0200 as Trump announces tariffs
EUR/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure and declines toward 1.0200 on Monday. Following US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, the US Dollar (USD) gathers strength and weighs on the pair.
Top altcoins Solana and Cardano crash amid fears of President Trump’s tariffs
Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) prices continue to trade in red on Monday after falling over 15% the previous week. On Saturday, the implementation of the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s announced tariffs on major trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico, exerted some selling pressure on the overall crypto market.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2300 on broad USD strength
GBP/USD continues its decline for the fifth consecutive session and trades below 1.2300. The negative shift seen in risk mood following US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements boosts the US Dollar, forcing the pair to push lower.
Gold retreats below $2,800 as US Dollar rallies on Trump tariffs
Gold pulls away from the record-high it set above $2,810 on Friday and trades below $2,790 early Monday. The US Dollar benefits from the souring market mood and drags XAU/USD lower after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Mexican, Canadian and Chinese goods entering the US.
Week ahead – Nonfarm Payrolls and BoE decision in the spotlight
Dollar continues to be driven by tariff headlines. Nonfarm Payrolls to reshape Fed expectations. BoE to cut by 25bps; focus to fall on forward guidance. Canadian jobs report key for BoC’s next move.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.