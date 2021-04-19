EUR/GBP hits fresh one-week lows under 0.8600

- The pound is having the best day in weeks versus the euro.
- EUR/GBP drops back under the 20-day moving average.
After a short-lived rebound to 0.8670, the EUR/GBP pair resumed the decline and broke under 0.8600 for the first time since April 7. It bottomed at 0.8587, and as of writing, it is hovering around 0.8600, around the 20-day moving average.
The rally of GBP/USD triggered the decline in the cross. With cable testing 1.4000, a break higher could push EUR/GBP further to the downside. The strength of the pound across the board is not driven by any particular catalyst.
Expectations about the economic recovery and news about the pace of vaccination will likely be watched closely on the day ahead. In the UK on Wednesday, the employment report is due. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will have its policy meeting, with no change expected.
Recovery ends for the euro
From a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP has broken a consolation range after being rejected from above 0.8700. The pair is correcting lower the rally that started from multi-month lows at 0.8470 (April 5 low). The short-term outlook favors the downside; a consolidation below 0.8600 is needed for the pound to keep the momentum positive.
A recovery above 0.8640 would alleviate the bearish pressure. Above the next resistance stands at 0.8665. The key level on the upside is 0.8700, with a daily close clearly above, opening the doors to more gains.
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8595
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|0.866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8604
|Daily SMA50
|0.8628
|Daily SMA100
|0.8799
|Daily SMA200
|0.8919
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8719
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8655
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8719
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8573
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8701
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8742
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8765
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
