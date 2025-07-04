EUR/GBP gains as Pound pressured by UK fiscal worries

- The Euro strengthens against the British Pound on Friday, supported by broad-based Sterling weakness.
- UK fiscal concerns intensify after the welfare reform bill passes with reduced cost-saving measures.
- Eurozone PPI fell 0.6% MoM in May, easing price pressures and aligning with ECB’s cautious stance.
The Euro (EUR) strengthens against the British Pound (GBP) on Friday, as the Pound remains under pressure amid renewed fiscal concerns and political unease in the United Kingdom. Investors grew cautious after the UK government’s welfare reform package, approved with reduced cost-saving measures, reignited worries over the country’s fiscal credibility.
The EUR/GBP cross is ticking higher during the American trading hours, hovering near 0.8630 at the time of writing, underpinned by today’s broad-based weakness in the British Pound. The pair is paring some of the previous day’s losses and looks set to close the week in positive territory.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde struck a confident yet cautious tone in her speech on Thursday, reaffirming the central bank’s strong commitment to its 2% inflation target. Lagarde said the ECB’s current interest rate path is “in a good position” following the recent rate cut, but emphasized that the Governing Council remains data-dependent and ready to act if inflation becomes more volatile. Her comments reinforced the ECB’s medium-term strategy, while also acknowledging that persistent global uncertainty could complicate the inflation outlook going forward.
While the Euro finds policy-driven support, the British Pound continues to face headwinds from renewed concerns over the UK’s fiscal outlook. Reuters reported that the welfare reform bill passed on Tuesday, but with significantly reduced cost-saving measures well below the initially projected £5 billion ($6.83 billion) in savings. This shortfall has sparked fresh concerns that the government may be forced to raise taxes or impose cuts elsewhere to meet fiscal targets.
S&P Global echoed these concerns, warning that the government’s failure to implement even modest welfare reductions reflects its “limited budgetary room for maneuver.”
On the data front, the latest figures showed a further easing in producer price inflation across the Eurozone. The Producer Price Index (PPI) declined by 0.6% on a monthly basis in May, following a sharper 2.2% drop in April and slightly exceeding market expectations of a 0.5% decrease. On an annual basis, industrial producer price inflation slowed to 0.3% in May, down from 0.7% in the previous month, broadly in line with forecasts.
Looking ahead, market attention is shifting to Bank of England “external member” Alan Taylor, who is scheduled to speak later today at 14:00 GMT. Taylor has previously signaled growing concern over the UK’s economic outlook, warning that the expected “soft landing” is increasingly under threat and calling for perhaps five rate cuts in 2025, one more than markets had priced in, citing weakening demand and global trade pressures. Investors will be closely tuning in for any fresh cues, particularly around his economic outlook and rate-cut guidance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 as trading conditions thin out
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range above 1.1750 on Friday and remains on track to end the week modestly higher. The cautious market stance limits the pair's upside as the US tariff deadline looms. Meanwhile, financial markets in the US remain closed in observance of the July 4 holiday.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3650 as mood sours
GBP/USD fails to build on Thursday's small gains and trades below 1.3650 on Friday. Souring risk mood, due to the uncertainty surrounding the US tariffs, makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as trading volumes thin out with American investors enjoying the July 4 holiday.
Gold stabilizes above $3,300, looks to post weekly gains
Gold holds comfortably above $3,300 and looks to post weekly gains after closing the previous two weeks deep in negative territory. XAU/USD's upside remains capped as markets don't expect the Fed to cut the policy rate until September following the upbeat US employment report for June.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple nears all-time high, ETH and XRP break key resistances
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are showing signs of strength heading into the weekend. BTC has broken out of its recent consolidation phase, climbing above $109,000 and moving closer to its all-time high.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.