EUR/GBP finds cushion near 0.8500, downside remains favored on robust UK labor data

- EUR/GBP finds support near 0.8500; more downside seems likely on upbeat UK Employment data.
- The expectations of BoE rate cuts remain lower as the UK’s wage growth remains higher than expectations.
- Eurozone’s ZEW Survey Economic Sentiment improves surprisingly for February.
The EUR/GBP pair discovers an intermediate cushion near the psychological support of 0.8500 in the European session on Tuesday. The cross is expected to resume its downward journey as the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported upbeat employment data for three months ending December.
The UK ONS reported that employers hired 72K workers, similar to reading in three months ending November. The Unemployment Rate drops sharply to 3.8% from expectations of 4.0% and the prior release of 4.2%.
Meanwhile, wage growth grew at the weakest pace in more than a year but was higher than the expectations of market participants. Average Earnings including bonuses rose at a slower pace of 5.8% against the former release of 6.7%. However, economists projected a slower wage growth rate of 5.6%.
Going forward, investors will focus on the UK inflation data for January, which will be published on Wednesday. The headline inflation is forecasted to grow by 4.2% from 4.0% in December. In the same period, the core inflation that excludes volatile food and Oil prices is anticipated to have risen by 5.2% against 5.1%.
A stubborn inflation data and a higher wage growth rate than market expectations would push back expectations of early rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE).
On the Eurozone front, surprisingly, the ZEW Survey – Economic Sentiment for February rose to 25.0 from 22.7 in January. Investors projected the economic sentiment to fade to 20.1. This has brought some strength to the Euro but is insignificant to get underpinned against the Pound Sterling.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8511
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.8532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8549
|Daily SMA50
|0.8594
|Daily SMA100
|0.8639
|Daily SMA200
|0.8621
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8547
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8528
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8572
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8516
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8513
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.854
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8524
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8517
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8506
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8543
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8561
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
