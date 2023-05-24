EUR/GBP eyes more downside below 0.8660 as BoE sees more rate hikes, UK Inflation eyed

- EUR/GBP is expected to deliver a sheer downside below 0.8660 as BoE’s interest rate peak is far from over.
- BoE Pill remained confident that longer-term UK inflation expectations have not drifted away from the target.
- A slight decline in Eurozone’s real GDP is anticipated in the second half of the year.
The EUR/GBP pair looks vulnerable above the immediate support of 0.8660 in the Asian session. The cross is expected to discover more losses as Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey has made clear that current interest rates have not peaked yet. BoE Bailey reiterated that they must use the tool of interest rate rises carefully in front of the United Kingdom parliament's Treasury Select Committee (TSC).
BoE Bailey seems confident at the meeting with Treasury Select Committee that UK’s inflation will soften sharply ahead. Gas prices have already lowered by 10%, and food inflation is also losing momentum. About UK Employment, BoE Bailey said "Private sector wages are not growing faster than we thought."
On the contrary, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill in his testimony agreed that the central misunderstood strength and persistence in UK inflation. BoE Pill said “We are trying to understand why we have made errors in inflation forecasts.” However, BoE policymaker remained confident that longer-term inflation expectations have not drifted away from the target.
Going forward, UK’s April inflation data will remain in the spotlight. As per the preliminary report, headline inflation is seen softening sharply to 8.2% from the former release of 10.1%. Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) that excludes oil and food prices impact is expected to remain steady at 6.2%.
Meanwhile, the Euro remained in action on Tuesday after mixed preliminary May PMI data. Manufacturing PMI contracted to 44.6 from the estimates of 46.2 and the former release of 45.8. While Services PMI jumped to 55.9 vs. the consensus of 55.6 but remained lower than the prior release of 56.2. Analysts at Commerzbank expect a slight decline in real GDP in the second half of the year.
In the Eurozone, European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday, “The non-bank financial sector has remained largely stable in recent months, despite the stress in the banking sector that emerged in March.”
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.867
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.8676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8734
|Daily SMA50
|0.8773
|Daily SMA100
|0.8806
|Daily SMA200
|0.8748
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8719
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8669
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8721
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8669
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8875
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8729
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8688
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8657
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8707
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8756
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD stays bearish around mid-0.6200s on downbeat NZ Retail Sales, RBNZ, Fed Minutes eyed
NZD/USD fades bounce off intraday low on downbeat New Zealand Retail Sales, as well as the risk-off mood, to around 0.6250 during early Wednesday. The Kiwi pair portrays the market’s hesitance in reacting to the key NZ data as traders await the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Decision.
AUD/USD bears need to stay on guard below trendline resistance
AUD/USD bears remain in control with the market still unable to get over the line, submerged below the dynamic trendline resistance. The price is currently trying to firm up in an area of support, but the bias remains bearish.
Gold falters below $1,985 amid US debt ceiling woes, Fed Minutes eyed
Gold struggles to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce from the short-term key support line, mildly bid around $1,975 amid early Wednesday. The precious metal awaits more clues to cheer the latest pause in the US Dollar’s run-up at the multi-day high as the FOMC Meeting Minutes loom.
Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a big focus of not only developers but also traders since the ChatGPT-induced AI hype took over the crypto market for a while. As AI-affiliated tokens began rallying, many assumed that this might be the next big thing for crypto, but the case may not be so.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Kiwi set to fly on a hawkish rate hike Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is set to extend its tightening cycle at its May policy meeting, which will be accompanied by the Bank’s upbeat economic projections and followed by Governor Adrian Orr’s press conference.