- EUR/GBP has declined to near 0.8600 on novel UK leadership.
- Eurozone energy crisis has deepened as Russia has cut-off energy supplies amid western sanctions.
- The ECB is set to announce one more rate hike this week as HICP has been recorded at 9.1%.
The EUR/GBP pair has slipped to near the critical support of 0.8600 in the early Asian session. The asset is declining at a decent pace after facing barricades around Thursday’s high at 0.8670. The cross has surrendered the crucial support of 0.8610 and has triggered a bearish reversal.
Investors should brace for more downside in the asset as Liz Truss’s win in the Conservative Party leadership election has infused an adrenaline rush into the pound bulls. The sterling was facing the headwinds of soaring energy prices, runaway inflation rate, and political instability after the resignation of ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Well, energy prices are still volatile, however, a novel UK leadership in the selection of Liz Truss as the next UK PM has trimmed the political risk.
As energy prices have turned extremely volatile amid Russia’s supply cuts, Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica Plc is in talks to secure billions of pounds in extra credit from banks to meet soaring collateral demands, per Financial Times. Soaring energy prices are a major concern for the UK economy as it is highly responsible for accelerating inflationary pressures.
The Eurozone economy is also a victim of wild gyrates in energy prices. Russia has cut off the energy supply to Germany from the Baltic Sea after citing leakage issues. However, a follow-up statement by Kremlin, citing western sanctions responsible for supply cuts from Nord Stream 1 pipeline has deepened the energy crisis in the trading bloc. Winter is coming and energy demand will accelerate sharply, which will weigh more pressure on energy stockpiles and increase energy rates.
Apart from the energy issues, investors are keeping an eye interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB), due on Thursday. ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to increase its interest rates by 50 basis points (bps). ECB’s preferred inflation measure, Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) has crossed the whooping figure of 9% and it is required to get tamed sooner.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8606
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|0.865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8497
|Daily SMA50
|0.8488
|Daily SMA100
|0.8496
|Daily SMA200
|0.8444
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8677
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8612
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8653
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8652
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8637
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8592
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.867
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
