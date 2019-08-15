- Euro weakens across the board following comments from ECB official.
- Pound among top performers of the day, UK data surpass expectations.
The EUR/GBP pair continued to decline during the American session and bottomed at 0.9155, the lowest level since August 5. The Euro is falling for the fourth-day in-a-row versus the Pound, on its way to the first weekly gain since April.
GBP between UK data and the usual Brexit talk, EUR down
UK retail sales data released today surpassed expectation by showing an unexpected increase in July. Around the Brexit, no new critical information surged today so far. Rumors and speculations are all around, having no impact on the Pound.
The Euro today was falling against the Pound and accelerated to the downside across the board following comments from European Central Bank board member Olli Rehn. He said the stimulus package to be announced in September should be significant and impactful and that it could be larger than market expectations. EUR/USD printed fresh lows under 1.1100 after those comments, adding to Euro’s overall weakness.
EUR/GBP Levels
To the downside, support levels are seen at 0.9150 followed by 0.9125 (August 2 & 5 low) and 0.9085. On the upside, short-term resistance levels are now seen at 0.91800, 0.9225 (Aug 14 low) and 0.9250 (Aug 15 low).
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9163
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|0.9235
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9121
|Daily SMA50
|0.9017
|Daily SMA100
|0.8847
|Daily SMA200
|0.8823
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9278
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9229
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9318
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9132
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9192
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8892
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9248
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9199
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9168
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9265
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9314
