EUR/GBP declines to near 0.8700 on Ukraine-Russia tensions

The EUR/GBP cross loses traction to near 0.8700 during the early European session on Monday. The cross edges lower amid rising geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and a cautious tone surrounding the Bank of England’s (BoE) policy outlook. Traders brace for the preliminary reading of the Consumer Price Index from Germany, which will be released on Tuesday.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed that Ukraine has targeted Moscow with drones every day of 2026 so far. Ukraine says such attacks aim to disrupt military logistics and energy infrastructure, raise costs for Moscow’s war effort, and respond to repeated Russian missile and drone attacks in the war that Russia launched nearly four years ago.

The Euro area was heavily dependent on Russian oil and natural gas imports, and heightened geopolitical uncertainty between Russia and Ukraine could exert some selling pressure on the EUR against the GBP.

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to follow a gradual monetary easing path in 2026, which could underpin the GBP and create a headwind for the cross. The UK central bank cut interest rates from 4.0% to 3.75% at its December policy meeting, the lowest level in nearly three years. Money markets expect the BoE to deliver at least one rate reduction in the first half of the year and are pricing in nearly a 50% chance of a second cut before the year-end, according to Reuters.