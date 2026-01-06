GBP/JPY slips as quieter markets and weaker UK PMI readings cap upside

The British Pound (GBP) edges lower against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Tuesday, with GBP/JPY paring part of the previous day's gains amid quieter market conditions. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 211.45 after briefly climbing above the 212.00 psychological mark earlier in the Asian session.

The economic calendar is light on both sides on Tuesday. In the United Kingdom (UK), weaker Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data added mild pressure on the Sterling after final S&P Global figures showed the Composite PMI easing to 51.4 in December from 52.1 in November. The Services PMI also came in at 51.4, down from 52.1.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that lacklustre growth in UK service-sector activity persisted toward the end of 2025, with the pace of expansion coming in weaker than indicated by the earlier flash estimate for December. He also noted that inflationary pressures across the services economy strengthened, as input costs rose at the fastest pace in seven months and output charge inflation rebounded from November’s recent low, despite a subdued demand environment.

For the Bank of England (BoE), softer activity supports a more cautious growth outlook, but sticky services inflation suggests policymakers may remain reluctant to ease policy too quickly. This fits with guidance from the December meeting, where officials signalled that Bank Rate is likely to continue on a gradual downward path.

By contrast, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is moving along a tightening path toward policy normalisation, with market expectations building around roughly 50 basis points (bps) of rate hikes through 2026.

Even so, the broader GBP/JPY bias has stayed tilted to the upside, as investors continue to favour the Pound over the Yen amid the still-wide interest-rate differential between the UK and Japan.