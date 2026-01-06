Silver (XAG/USD) trades around $78.40 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 2.90% on the day, extending a streak of four consecutive days of gains. The white metal benefits from a supportive macroeconomic backdrop, dominated by rising risk aversion and persistent expectations of monetary easing in the United States (US).

Silver’s upside momentum is primarily fueled by renewed safe-haven flows amid heightened geopolitical tensions. The arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US authorities and his transfer to New York to face narcotics-related charges add a new source of uncertainty to global financial markets. Statements from US President Donald Trump, who suggested the possibility of further military action if Washington’s demands are not met by Venezuela’s interim authorities, have reinforced this cautious environment and boosted demand for precious metals.

Silver is also supported by expectations of lower interest rates in the United States. Financial markets are currently pricing in two 25-basis-point rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2026, according to the CME FedWatch tool. A lower interest-rate environment tends to reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, which is structurally supportive for Silver. At the same time, the recent weakness of the US Dollar (USD) has helped limit downside pressure on dollar-denominated commodities.

Investors remain focused on upcoming US macroeconomic releases, particularly labor market data. The December Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, due on Friday, could influence expectations for Fed policy. A stronger-than-expected labor market outcome could support the US Dollar and cap Silver’s upside in the near term. Conversely, weaker data would reinforce the case for monetary easing and could extend the white metal’s bullish momentum.