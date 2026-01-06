TRENDING:
Fed's Miran: Fed should cut more than 100 basis points this year

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran told Fox Business on Tuesday that he expects data to support more rate cuts and further argued that the Fed should cut more than 100 basis points this year.

Key takeaways

"Underlying inflation is near Fed's target."

"Fed policy is restrictive and holding economy back."

"Have not spoken with Trump about becoming Fed chair."

"All names on short list for Fed chair are credible."

"Fiscal policy will support growth this year."

"Optimistic about economic growth."

"If monetary policy stays too tight, it might nip growth in the bud."

Market reaction

These comments received a dovish score of 3.0 from FXStreet Fed Speechtracker. In turn, the US Dollar Index retreats from session highs and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 98.37.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

