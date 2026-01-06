TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gas prices ease despite low storage levels – Commerzbank

Gas prices ease despite low storage levels – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

European Gas prices have slipped back below EUR 28/MWh as markets look past the current cold spell toward milder weather, despite storage levels remaining well below average. In the US, Henry Hub prices have fallen sharply from recent highs as temperature forecasts ease concerns over further heavy withdrawals, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Barbara Lambrecht notes.

European Gas market stays calm after Cold spell

"The Gas market remains calm. Although European Gas storage filling levels are around 10 percentage points lower than usual for this time of year, standing at just over 60%, and temperatures in Europe are currently significantly lower than usual, the European benchmark price, TTF, has fallen below EUR 28 per MWh once again. Market participants are probably looking further ahead to milder temperatures forecast after the current cold spell."

"Similar developments can be observed across the Atlantic, where milder temperatures are also forecast. Henry Hub prices, which climbed to a three-year high of $5.5 per mmBtu just a month ago due to significantly higher than usual withdrawals from the then well-filled reserves in the wake of an initial cold spell, are now trading at around $2 less."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1700 after German inflation

EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1700 after German inflation

EUR/USD loses its traction and declines toward 1.1700 after climbing to the 1.1750 area in the early European session. The mixed market mood helps the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum. Encouraging German inflation data did little to help the Euro.

GBP/USD retreats from three-month-high, holds above 1.3500

GBP/USD retreats from three-month-high, holds above 1.3500

GBP/USD struggles to build on Monday's gains and trades in the red below 1.3550 after setting a new three-month-high near 1.3570. Ahead of this week's key employment data releases from the US, investors refrain from betting on a persistent US Dollar (USD) weakness and limit the pair's upside.

Gold corrects from weekly high, trades comfortably above $4,400

Gold corrects from weekly high, trades comfortably above $4,400

Gold eases from the weekly high it set at $4,475 but clings to modest gains above $4,450 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. While a rebound in the US Dollar caps the yellow metal's upside, heightened political tensions allow XAU/USD to keep its footing.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP uptrend cools amid surging ETF inflows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP uptrend cools amid surging ETF inflows

Bitcoin is retracing toward support at $93,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after reaching a previous day’s high of $94,789. Ethereum and Ripple uptrend has cooled after several days of persistent gains, suggesting potential profit-taking.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana Price Forecast: SOL climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana (SOL) price extends gains above $137 at the time of writing on Tuesday, up more than 7% in the previous week. Institutional demand for SOL continues to strengthen, as spot exchange-traded funds recorded positive flows of more than $16 million on Monday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers