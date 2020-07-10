- EUR/GBP was seen oscillating in a range around mid-0.8900s on the last day of the week.
- A modest bounce in the common currency helped limit any further downside for the cross.
- Brexit uncertainties might keep the GBP bulls on the defensive and extend some support.
The EUR/GBP cross remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the 0.8950 region through the mid-European session on Friday.
The cross struggled to gain any meaningful traction on the last trading day of the week and was seen consolidating its recent losses to over three-week lows. However, a modest rebound in the shared currency extended some support to the EUR/GBP cross and helped limit the downside, at least for now.
Meanwhile, the British pound failed to capitalize on its strength that came after the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced £30 billion stimulus package. As investors digested the UK government’s latest plan, persistent Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on any further gains for the sterling.
It is worth recalling that the European Union's executive arm on Thursday said that talks on the post-Brexit relationship have made little progress and there are still significant differences on a number of important issues. This, in turn, should keep the GBP bulls on the defensive.
The cross now seems to have found some support near the 0.8945 region and in absence of any major market-moving economic releases, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets. This, in tur, should prolong the pair's subdued/range-bound price action on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8957
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8952
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9021
|Daily SMA50
|0.8941
|Daily SMA100
|0.8875
|Daily SMA200
|0.8707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8946
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9176
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9003
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8864
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8967
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8877
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8986
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.904
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces after upbeat COVID-19 cure news
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, rebounding from the lows. Gilead reported that its drug Remdesevir substantially reduces mortality among COVID-19 patients. The news boosted stocks and weighed on the dollar. US coronavirus statistics are due out.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the market mood improves
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the market mood improves and the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns and focusing on hopes to cure coronavirus. US COVID-19 statistics are due out.
XAU/USD consolidates daily gains above $1,800
After advancing to its highest level since September of 2011 at $1,818 on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair staged a correction and briefly dropped below $1,800 on Thursday.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market
Bitcoin tried to regain market share and activated sales in the Altcoin segment. BTC/USD, ETH/USD and XRP/USD are looking for supports and a rebound to push them to new elative highs. The current compression on the XRP/USD chart could trigger an exploding movement.
WTI drops to fresh weekly lows below $39 amid virus risks, IEA forecast
WTI (August futures on Nymex) extends the steep declines seen on Thursday to drops over 1.50% in the European session this Friday. The oil bears breach the 39 level to hit the lowest levels in eight days at 38.76.