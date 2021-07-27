EUR/GBP consolidates below 0.8540 after ECB validates expansive monetary policy

- EUR/GBP consolidates near the lower levels after the previous session's downside momentum.
- The Euro lost ground after the ECB adopted the expansionary monetary policy in accordance with reviewed inflation targets and COVID-19 concerns.
- BOE warns that the economy is still not out of the woods and needs stimulus for a longer period of time.
EUR/GBP remains muted on Tuesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair hovers in a narrow trading band after a big downside momentum in the previous session.
At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8540 up 0.03% for the day.
The single currency lost against the majors on the expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will remain dovish for a few more quarters, and as worries about the spread of the Delta variant mounted.
As widely expected, the ECB kept its main interest rates unchanged at their lowest level, in specific negative 0.5% for bank deposits in ECB to force private banks to get money circulating.
As per the ECB President Christine Lagarde, this program is expected to continue at least until March 2022.
On the other hand, the sterling pares some of its gains after the Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Jan Vlieghe said that it would be appropriate to keep the current stimulus package in place for some time as the economy is still not out of the woods.
Vlieghe commented that the UK was still grappling with the Delta variant of the coronavirus after all the coronavirus-induced restrictions were lifted last week.
In the absence of any major fundamental catalyst, the market dynamics would influence the pair’s performance for the time being.
EUR/GBP additional levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.854
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8541
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8571
|Daily SMA50
|0.8587
|Daily SMA100
|0.8602
|Daily SMA200
|0.876
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8574
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8536
|Previous Weekly High
|0.867
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8541
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8646
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8559
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8527
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8513
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.849
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8564
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8587
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8601
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
