EUR/GBP clings to gains near session tops, just above 0.8600 mark

- EUR/GBP regained positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight slump.
- The shared currency got a minor lift following the release of a better-than-expected ZEW survey.
- Investors look forward to a scheduled speech by the BoE Governor Bailey for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/GBP cross edged higher through the first half of the European session and shot to fresh daily tops, around the 0.8615 region in reaction to upbeat German data, albeit lacked follow-through.
The cross gained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the previous day's slump to over one-month lows, led by the outcome of the Scottish election. Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) fell short of securing an outright majority by the narrowest possible margin and pushed back the risk of an imminent independence referendum.
This comes on the back of an optimistic outlook for the UK economy – amid a sharp drop in COVID-19 deaths and new cases – and prompted aggressive short-covering around the British pound. Adding to this, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed the next stage of lockdown easing in England, which provided an additional lift to the sterling.
As investors digested the recent developments, a goodish pickup in demand for the shared currency extended some support, rather assisted the EUR/GBP cross to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday. The uptick picked up pace following the release of the upbeat German/Eurozone Economic Sentiment Index, which beat expectations by a big margin and jumped to 84 in May.
Bulls seemed rather unaffected by dovish comments from the ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, saying that the PEPP program will continue at least until March 2022. Villeroy further mentioned that tapering talk is purely speculative and monetary policy will remain accommodative even if the PEPP program were to ease up.
Meanwhile, the intraday positive move lacked any bullish conviction as investors prefered to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey's speech later this Tuesday. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for the resumption of the recent recovery move from over one-year lows touched in April.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8607
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.8591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8671
|Daily SMA50
|0.862
|Daily SMA100
|0.8737
|Daily SMA200
|0.8888
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.87
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8588
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8711
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8624
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8658
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8553
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8514
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8441
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8665
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8739
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8777
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2150 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment gauge beat expectations with 84.4 points. Earlier, concerns about inflation boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday
Gold refreshed multi-month tops on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. A modest USD rebound held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains.
SHIB price skyrockets as Binance Lists Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu
“DOGE killer” Shiba Inu coin has reached a new all-time high as it rides on bullish momentum from recent crypto exchange listings. SHIB price has climbed by over 2,260% in the past week, as many investors missed out on the Dogecoin pump.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.