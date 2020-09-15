EUR/GBP bearish correction paves way for higher highs

- EUR/GBP is correcting the recent 4% rally, which could make way for further upside.
- Brexit is the major concern for the pound as the clock counts down.
EUR/GBP is trading at 0.9191 at the time of writing, down some 0.44% having travelled from a high of 0.9258 and scoring a recent low of 0.9183.
The price is being driven by Brexit uncertainty, Bank of England and the European Central Bank sentiment as both economies steer through the second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic as we head into the flu season.
Another potential political fallout between the bloc nations
The eurozone has taken up the status as the epicentre of the virus once again as daily cases have started to exceed that of North America.
The risk for the euro is that the current rescue package will not be enough to protect the economy from subsequent lockdown measures which could bring back a potential political fallout between the bloc nations.
There is also plenty ongoing in the geopolitical front which could bring back support for a wilting greenback that would likely weigh on the euro most of all.
Brexit risks mounting
Meanwhile, Brexit is capturing the majority of the headlines since the pound tumbled almost 3% vs the greenback and over 4% vs the euro last week.
The UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson won yesterday's vote in the Commons when he was securing a vote in favour of his internal market bill at the first reading.
However, there is plenty more risk to follow as greater resistance is likely to come from the Lords.
Either way, it is negative for the pound given that if the government loses which would undermine Johnson’s leadership, the pound would be pressured.
Or, if the government wins and a no-trade-deal Brexit becomes more likely, would also see the pound pushed closer to the edge of the abyss.
GBP overbought in positioning
From a positioning perspective, both the euro and the pound are arguably sitting in highly overbought environments, but that is mostly down to dollar weakness and the market's complacency over the threat of flu season.
Both the UK and the eurozone are extending social distancing measures as flue season brings about a very concerning threat.
How will one know if they have just the regular flu or the coronavirus? the ramifications could lead to extreme social behaviours short that would weigh heavily on consumer consumption, business investment and confidence and ultimately, higher levels of prolonged unemployment.
GBP net positioning is at surprisingly high levels compared to periods when the risk of a “hard” Brexit was comparable to the current one.
The Brexit and flu season factor could well see a monumental shift in the data over the next month or so.
If the government fails to boost investment confidence, the long shadows over the UK economic outlook could remain in place for longer and this in turn suggest that fear of a BoE negative interest rate could remain on the table,
analysts at Rabobank argued.
EUR/GBP levels
Bearing in mind that the EUR has displayed broad-based strength in recent months, an escalation of tensions between the EU and UK governments with respect to the latter’s intention to break its commitment to the Withdrawal Agreement could threaten a move towards last year’s high in the 0.9325 area in the coming weeks,
the analysts at Rabobank explained.
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.919
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|0.9236
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9014
|Daily SMA50
|0.903
|Daily SMA100
|0.8977
|Daily SMA200
|0.8804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9266
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9201
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9292
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8929
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9138
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9268
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9299
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.