Open interest in EUR futures markets rose by around 5.1K contracts on Wednesday following two consecutive drops, according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume reversed two drops in a row and went up by nearly 31.3K contracts.

EUR/USD shifted its focus to sub-1.10 levels

EUR/USD keeps hovering around the 1.10 handle, although a convincing break below this level remains elusive for the time being. Wednesday’s pullback along with rising open interest and volume opens the door for the continuation of the down trend and supports a visit to the sub-1.10 area in the short-term horizon.