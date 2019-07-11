Open interest in EUR futures markets rose for yet another session on Wednesday, this time by around 4.6K contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, reversed two consecutive drops and rose by a nearly 91.5K contracts.

EUR/USD now targets the 200-day SMA beyond 1.1300

The strong rebound in EUR/USD on the back of USD-selling was on the back of rising open interest and volume, opening the door for the continuation of the squeeze higher in the near term. That said, the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1325 has now returned to the radar.