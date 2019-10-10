EUR Futures: further rangebound on the cards

In light of advanced data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, this time by just 750 contracts. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy performance and shrunk by 47.6K contracts.

EUR/USD still targets 1.10

EUR/USD remains unable to surpass the key 1.10 handle for the time being. Further consolidation is supported by the erratic activity in volume, although positive price action and rising open interest still keeps a potential visit to 1.10 on the table in the near term.