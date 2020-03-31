Open interest in EUR futures markets went up by around 1.2K contracts on Monday according to preliminary readings from CME Group. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the second straight session, this time by around 50.1K contracts.

EUR/USD risks a breach of 1.0990

EUR/USD remains on the defensive so far in the first half of the week. Rising open interest opens the door for the continuation of the downside with initial target the 1.0990 region ahead of the Fibo retracement at 1.0814.