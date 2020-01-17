EUR Futures: extra rangebound not ruled out

Open interest in EUR futures markets shrunk by around 1.5K contracts on Thursday, extending the erratic performance so far this week. Volume, instead, advanced for the second session in a row, this time by around 4.1K contracts.

EUR/USD met resistance near 1.1180

The weekly recovery in EUR/USD met a solid hurdle in the 1.1180 region on Thursday, returning to the 1.1130 region afterwards. Inconclusive trend in open interest and volume leaves the consolidative theme unchanged for the time being, with the key level to watch at 1.1140, where sits the 200-day SMA.