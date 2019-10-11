Open interest in EUR futures markets posted the fourth consecutive build on Thursday, now by around 5.4K contracts according to advanced figures from CME Group. In the same direction, volume increased by more than 84K contracts amidst the ongoing choppy performance.

EUR/USD posed for further upside

EUR/USD finally managed to surpass the key barrier at the 1.10 handle on Thursday and closed just above it. Rising open interest and volume coupled with positive price action leaves the door open for the continuation of the move, at least in the near term horizon.