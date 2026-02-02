EUR: ECB to hold rates steady amid inflation dynamics – Societe Generale

Societe Generale's report argues the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to maintain interest rates amidst mixed inflation signals. The report highlights that euro area inflation is expected to dip slightly below target in January, with a forecast of 1.8%. The ECB is positioned to keep rates unchanged, focusing on the stronger Euro while not anticipating significant shifts in forecasts due to the current economic landscape.

ECB maintains steady rates amid inflation concerns

"With core inflation still above the 2% line and decent growth, the ECB is well positioned to keep rates unchanged at its Thursday meeting and to keep its options open for the near future."

"Our forecast for the headline rate is 1.8% (after 1.9% in December) while we see core inflation stable at 2.3%."

"At this stage, we don’t think the stronger euro will be enough of a factor to shift the ECB’s forecasts."

