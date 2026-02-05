EUR: ECB remains on hold – TD Securities

According to TD Securities, the European Central Bank is anticipated to keep the deposit facility rate at 2.00% with no significant changes in its communication. The report highlights that geopolitical tensions and market volatility may introduce uncertainty, but the ECB's stance will likely focus on balanced risks.

ECB's steady approach amid uncertainty

"We expect the ECB to remain on hold at 2.00%, with little shift in tone of message."

"Though geopolitical tensions and recent market volatility will likely bring the subject of uncertainty back into the discussion, the press statement and conference will continue to lean on balanced risks and a 'well-positioned' monetary policy."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)