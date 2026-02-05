Lagarde speech: We have no exchange rate target

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged at the February policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"Decision was unanimous."

"We are in a broadly balanced situation in terms of risks."

"We have no exchange rate target."

"Recognized that FX is important."

"We keep a close eye on FX, we discussed FX today."

"We observed that Dollar depreciated measurably but not in last few days."

"Dollar has fluctuated in a range since last summer."

"Impact of FX rate incorporated into baseline."

"Current range is very much in line with overall average for as long as Euro has been around."