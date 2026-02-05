Lagarde speech: Uncertainty could weigh on demand

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged at the February policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"Growth is driven by services, notably in IT."

"Manufacturing is resilient."

"Construction momentum is picking up."

"Government spending should contribute to domestic demand."

"Business investment should strengthen further."

"Firms increasingly investing in digital tech."

"Indicators of underlying inflaiton have changed little."

"Forward looking indicators and surveys point to continued moderation in labour costs."

"Most measures of longer term inflation expectations stand around 2%."

"Euro area faces volatile policy environment."

"Uncertainty could weigh on demand."

"Friction in international trade could disrupt supply chains, weaken exports."