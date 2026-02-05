Lagarde speech: Stronger Euro could bring inflation down more than expected

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged at the February policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"Planned fiscal spending boost could drive up growth by more than expected."

"Outlook for inflation more uncertain than usual."

"Stronger Euro could bring inflation down more than now expected."

"Inflation could turn out to be higher if there is a persistent upward shift in energy prices."