EUR/CZK to extend its fall from one year lows at 25.61 – Commerzbank

EUR/CZK trades in one-year lows as flirts with the November 2019 high at 25.63. In the view of Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, the pair is on course to reach the 25.42/40 area next.
See – EUR/CZK: Czech koruna to do well as CNB is set to hike rates – ING
Bearish while below 55-DMA at 26.02
“EUR/CZK slid to a one-year low at 25.61, to below the 25.54 February trough, with significant support at the 25.42/40 September 2018 and June 2019 lows being next in line. Much further down lie the February 2018 low at 25.12 and the February 2020 low at 24.77.”
“We will retain our medium-term bearish forecast while the cross remains below the late April high and the 55-day moving average as well as the six-month resistance line at 25.98/26.02. Further resistance comes in at the March 24 high at 26.35. More important resistance sits between the 26.44 March high and the 26.57 mid-November and December highs.”
“Only an unexpected daily chart close above the 26.57 high would make us change our forecast to a bullish one.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high near 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1835 after NFP, awaits fresh impetus
Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north. US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.