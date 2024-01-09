EUR/CHF will stick close to 0.93 over the next three months – Rabobank

Towards the very end of last year, the Swiss Franc (CHF) hit new recent highs against both the US Dollar (USD) and the Euro (EUR). Economists at Rabobank analyze Franc’s outlook.
CHF could be attractive as a diversification trade
The CHF tends to perform well when the Eurozone is under pressure. Given the stagnating German economy, the CHF could be attractive as a diversification trade.
Our central view is that EUR/CHF will stick close to 0.93 on a 1-to-3-month view. This was recently revised down from 0.94.
