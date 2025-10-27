TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/CHF steadies after bullish gap with focus on ECB interest rate decision

  • EUR/CHF trades sideways after opening with a bullish gap, lacking follow-through amid pre-ECB event caution.
  • Traders refrain from large directional bets before Eurozone GDP and CPI data, as well as Thursday’s ECB monetary policy decision.
  • Technical outlook stays bearish below 0.9280, though a breakout above this zone could trigger a recovery toward 0.9350-0.9400.
EUR/CHF steadies after bullish gap with focus on ECB interest rate decision
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The EUR/CHF cross opened the week with a mild bullish gap on Monday but failed to extend gains, settling into a sideways pattern. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF trades near 0.9264, its highest level since October 17th, after briefly sliding to an 11-month low around 0.9205 last week.

Traders may refrain from taking large directional bets ahead of key Eurozone events, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision both due on Thursday, followed by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Friday.

The ECB is widely expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 2.00% for a third consecutive meeting, as recent Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures and stable inflation suggest a steady recovery in the Eurozone. According to the latest BHH report, interest-rate swap markets assign roughly 50% odds of one additional 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut by the central bank within the next twelve months, with the policy rate expected to bottom near 1.75%.

Meanwhile, from Switzerland, no major economic releases are scheduled this week except the ZEW Survey – Expectations (October) due on Wednesday, which may provide some insight into investor sentiment toward the Swiss economy.

From a technical perspective, the daily chart highlights a break-and-retest pattern near the 0.9270-0.9280 zone, representing the lower boundary of a multi-month range that has turned into immediate resistance.

Unless bulls manage a sustained breakout above this barrier, the downside bias remains intact, leaving the pair exposed to further losses toward 0.9210 and beyond. A daily close above 0.9280, however, would mark a shift back into the prior consolidation range, potentially opening the path toward 0.9350-0.9400.

The Bollinger Bands show contracting volatility after last week’s decline, with prices hovering near the midline. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands around 41, showing a mild recovery from oversold territory but still below the neutral 50 line, keeping short-term sentiment bearish.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in negative territory, though the narrowing histogram indicates weakening downside momentum and the potential for short-term stabilization.

Economic Indicator

ECB Main Refinancing Operations Rate

One of the three key interest rates set by the European Central Bank (ECB), the main refinancing operations rate is the interest rate the ECB charges to banks for one-week long loans. It is announced by the European Central Bank at its eight scheduled annual meetings. If the ECB expects inflation to rise, it will increase its interest rates to bring it back down to its 2% target. This tends to be bullish for the Euro (EUR), since it attracts more foreign capital inflows. Likewise, if the ECB sees inflation falling it may cut the main refinancing operations rate to encourage banks to borrow and lend more, in the hope of driving economic growth. This tends to weaken the Euro as it reduces its attractiveness as a place for investors to park capital.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Oct 30, 2025 13:15

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 2.15%

Previous: 2.15%

Source: European Central Bank

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1640

EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1640

EUR/USD holds its ground on Monday, trading in a relatively narrow range above 1.1600. An improved risk mood, supported by easing concerns over an escalating US–China trade conflict, limits the UD Dollar’s upside and helps spot stay supported.

GBP/USD looks sidelined near 1.3350

GBP/USD looks sidelined near 1.3350

GBP/USD gains positive traction on Monday, edging toward 1.3350. The Greenback, in the meantime, weakens as hopes for progress in US–China trade talks lift risk sentiment, but Cable’s upside remains limited as renewed concerns over the UK budget temper Sterling’s advance.

Gold meets contention near $4,000

Gold meets contention near $4,000

Gold comes under heavy selling pressure at the start of the week, sliding toward the $4,000 region per troy ounce. Meanwhile, the risk-on sentiment dominates markets, leaving the precious metal struggling to attract demand as optimism grows over a potential US–China trade deal later this week.

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

US President Trump and China’s Xi are set to meet for a high-stakes summit. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the second time in a row. A failure by American lawmakers to reopen the government may push back a long list of economic releases.

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The US Dollar (USD), the global trade settlement currency, is losing trust among investors and international holders of US sovereign debt, as indicated by the shift to alternatives such as Gold or Bitcoin (BTC). 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana (SOL) continues its upward momentum, trading above $204 at the time of writing on Monday, having rallied more than 6% in the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, increasing institutional interest, and growing whale participation signal renewed confidence in the long-term prospects.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers