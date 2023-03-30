EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Slides towards 0.9915-10 crucial support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • EUR/CHF extends the previous day’s pullback from a one-week high to pare Tuesday’s heavy gains.
  • U-turn from monthly resistance line, looming bear cross on MACD lures sellers.
  • Convergence of 100, 200-EMA and a fortnight-old ascending trend line appears a tough nut to crack for bears.

EUR/CHF holds onto the previous day’s bearish bias while refreshing intraday low near 0.9945 during early Thursday morning in Europe.

On Tuesday, the cross-currency pair marked the heaviest daily gains in 11 weeks but failed to surpass a downward-sloping resistance line from March 02.

Not only the failure to cross the key resistance line but the overbought RSI (14) and the impending bear cross on the MACD also lures the EUR/CHF pair sellers during the second consecutive loss-making day.

It’s worth noting, however, that the 100-bar and 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) joins a two-week-long ascending trend line to highlight the 0.9915-10 area as the key challenge for the EUR/CHF bears to tackle to keep the reins.

Following that, the 0.9900 round and multiple levels around 0.9850 can offer intermediate halts during the pair’s fall targeting the monthly low of around 0.9705.

On the flip side, a clear break of the aforementioned resistance line, close to 0.9985 at the latest, isn’t an open invitation to the EUR/CHF bulls as a downward-sloping trend line from January 12, near 1.0020, acts as an extra filter towards the north.

Should the EUR/CHF price manage to cross the 1.0020 hurdle, the odds of witnessing a rally towards the yearly top of around 1.0100 can’t be ruled out.

EUR/CHF: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9945
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.996
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9907
Daily SMA50 0.9927
Daily SMA100 0.9899
Daily SMA200 0.9838
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9986
Previous Daily Low 0.9947
Previous Weekly High 0.9998
Previous Weekly Low 0.9849
Previous Monthly High 1.0033
Previous Monthly Low 0.9847
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9962
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9971
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9943
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9925
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9903
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9982
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0003
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0021

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds near 1.0850 despite soft Spanish inflation data

EUR/USD holds near 1.0850 despite soft Spanish inflation data

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range at around 1.0850 after the data from Spain showed that the annual HICP declined to 3.1% in March from 6% in February. Investors await inflation data from Germany and the Q4 GDP reading from the US.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD regains 1.2300 amid fresh US Dollar weakness

GBP/USD regains 1.2300 amid fresh US Dollar weakness

GBP/USD is back on bids above 1.2300 in the early European session. Cable is aiming to extend renewed uptick as the US Dollar is losing the recovery momentum amid a risk reset. Focus shifts to the BoE Quarterly Bulletin, US data and Fedspeak. 

GBP/USD News

Gold stair-steps higher past $1,950 as US Dollar, yields retreat

Gold stair-steps higher past $1,950 as US Dollar, yields retreat

Gold price consolidates intraday loss, the second one in a row around $1,965 as USD, as well as the Treasury bond yields, struggle to defend the previous day’s gains amid mixed sentiment during European session. 

Gold News

Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?

Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?

Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.

Read more

Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium

Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now)

Inflation is seen dropping sharply across the Euro area economies in March. ECB dropped its rate hike guidance in March. Chief Lagarde said no trade-off between price and financial stability. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures