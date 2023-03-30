EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Slides towards 0.9915-10 crucial support

- EUR/CHF extends the previous day’s pullback from a one-week high to pare Tuesday’s heavy gains.
- U-turn from monthly resistance line, looming bear cross on MACD lures sellers.
- Convergence of 100, 200-EMA and a fortnight-old ascending trend line appears a tough nut to crack for bears.
EUR/CHF holds onto the previous day’s bearish bias while refreshing intraday low near 0.9945 during early Thursday morning in Europe.
On Tuesday, the cross-currency pair marked the heaviest daily gains in 11 weeks but failed to surpass a downward-sloping resistance line from March 02.
Not only the failure to cross the key resistance line but the overbought RSI (14) and the impending bear cross on the MACD also lures the EUR/CHF pair sellers during the second consecutive loss-making day.
It’s worth noting, however, that the 100-bar and 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) joins a two-week-long ascending trend line to highlight the 0.9915-10 area as the key challenge for the EUR/CHF bears to tackle to keep the reins.
Following that, the 0.9900 round and multiple levels around 0.9850 can offer intermediate halts during the pair’s fall targeting the monthly low of around 0.9705.
On the flip side, a clear break of the aforementioned resistance line, close to 0.9985 at the latest, isn’t an open invitation to the EUR/CHF bulls as a downward-sloping trend line from January 12, near 1.0020, acts as an extra filter towards the north.
Should the EUR/CHF price manage to cross the 1.0020 hurdle, the odds of witnessing a rally towards the yearly top of around 1.0100 can’t be ruled out.
EUR/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9945
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.996
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9907
|Daily SMA50
|0.9927
|Daily SMA100
|0.9899
|Daily SMA200
|0.9838
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9986
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9947
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9998
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9849
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9962
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9943
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9903
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9982
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0003
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
