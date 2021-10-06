EUR/CHF extends slide and challenges the critical 1.0700 area

- Risk aversion, soaring energy prices across Europe and supply bottlenecks weighs on EUR/CHF.
- Swiss franc among top performers on Wednesday.
- Break under 1.0700 in EUR/CHF targets 1.0660 initially.
After a pause on Tuesday, EUR/CHF resumed the decline and fell to 1.0706, hitting the lowest intraday level in a month. The euro has been unable to move off lows, and continues to look at the 1.0700 area, a critical support.
A break and a confirmation under 1.0700 should clear the way to more losses for EUR/CHF with an initial target at 1.0660. If the euro manages to remain above 1.0700 it could start setting up a rebound.
The European energy crisis and the global risk aversion wave boosted the Swiss franc that together with the yen and the US dollar are among the top performers on Wednesday. European stock indices finish in red with losses on average of 1.25%, off lows. Comments from Russian President Puttin about gas supply eased the pressure on gas prices. An improvement in market sentiment could help EUR/CHF remain above 1.0700.
Analysts at Commerzbank hold a negative perspective on EUR/CHF. “We look for losses to the mid-October low at 1.0700/1.0689. Further down sits the 1.0629 November low and there is also the 78.6% retracement at 1.0643. We look for the market to hold in this vicinity.”
EUR/CHF daily chart
EUR/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0714
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1.0762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0844
|Daily SMA50
|1.0805
|Daily SMA100
|1.0859
|Daily SMA200
|1.0901
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0768
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0739
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0865
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0938
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0784
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0757
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.075
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0774
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0786
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0804
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.1550 after strong US ADP jobs data
EUR/USD has tumbled to the lowest since July 2020 as soaring energy prices, fears of a slowdown, the US debt ceiling debacle and Fed tapering grip markets ADP reported an increase of 568,000 private-sector jobs in September, beating estimates and underpinning the dollar.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.36 as fear grips markets
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, succumbing to dollar strength led by fears of inflation and the looming US debt ceiling. UK gas prices have soared by 40% to record highs, and that is weighing on sterling. The US ADP NFP beat estimates with 568,000.
XAU/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined below $1,760 level
Gold reversed an intraday dip to multi-day lows and moved back closer to the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1,758 region during the early North American session.
Crypto markets take a breather before next stage higher
Bitcoin price jumped higher on Tuesday, backed by positive tailwinds from the stock markets that booked solid gains during both the EU and US trading sessions. With the current rollover in risk sentiment, it will be key to watch how and where support will hold.
Coinbase Global Stock Price and Forecast: Bitcoin bounces, so COIN cruises higher
Crypto stocks were some of the best performing names on Tuesday as Bitcoin, the undisputed crypto leader, broke above $50,000 for the first time in a month. Most importantly, Bitcoin appears to have steadied above $50,000.