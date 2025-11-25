EUR/CHF extends gains as traders unwind Swiss Franc positions

The Euro (EUR) continues to advance against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Tuesday, with EUR/CHF extending gains for an eighth straight session after bottoming out near 0.9179, its lowest level since 2015. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 0.9344, hovering near seven-week highs as the Franc remains under sustained pressure.

The latest advance appears driven primarily by technical buying and short-covering rather than a meaningful deterioration in Swiss fundamentals. Traders are scaling back long-Franc positioning following an extended stretch of appreciation, helping the Euro regain ground despite the lack of strong Eurozone catalysts.

A mildly improved tone in broader risk sentiment is also weighing on the Franc, tempering safe-haven demand. Signs of early progress in US-brokered efforts to refine a Russia-Ukraine peace framework have contributed to reduced defensive positioning, even if the geopolitical outlook remains far from resolved.

On the data front, Germany’s revised third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released earlier in the day did little to shift sentiment, with quarterly growth unchanged at 0.0% and the annual rate steady at 0.3%.

From a monetary policy perspective, the divergence in expectations continues to lean in favour of the Euro. The European Central Bank (ECB) has signalled that it is nearing the end of its easing cycle after holding rates at its past three meetings, following four reductions earlier in the year. Markets broadly expect the ECB to keep policy unchanged at its December decision as inflation sits close to target and officials adopt a more neutral tone.

In contrast, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) remains more dovish, with its policy rate sitting at 0% after two cuts this year and policymakers maintaining a readiness to act if currency conditions tighten or price pressure eases further. However, the SNB has also indicated that inflation is likely to rise slightly in the coming quarters, suggesting no urgency to deliver further easing.

Chairman Martin Schlegel recently remarked that “our monetary policy is currently expansionary, which means it supports inflation,” reinforcing the view that policymakers are comfortable keeping rates at zero for now.