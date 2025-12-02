EUR/CHF dips after mixed Eurozone CPI; focus turns to Swiss inflation figures

The Euro (EUR) edges lower against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Tuesday, with EUR/CHF trading around 0.9333, easing slightly from the upper end of its multi-day range after trading flat for most of the day as traders show a muted reaction to preliminary Eurozone inflation data.

The latest Eurozone figures showed a mixed but steady inflation picture for November. Preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices rose 2.2% YoY, slightly above the 2.1% consensus and matching October’s pace. Core HICP increased 2.4% YoY, coming in just below the 2.5% forecast and unchanged from October.

On a monthly basis, Core HICP fell 0.5% in November, reversing the 0.3% increase recorded in October. Headline HICP declined 0.3% in November, compared with a 0.2% rise in October.

The inflation data supported the case for the European Central Bank (ECB) to maintain its current stance, reinforcing market expectations that interest rates will remain unchanged while inflation holds slightly above the ECB’s 2% medium-term target. With policymakers signalling little urgency to adjust policy further, attention now turns to the ECB’s next monetary policy decision, scheduled for December 18.

Further backing this view, ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday in an interview with German magazine Stern that the Eurozone had “practically achieved” its inflation goal and that the inflation rate would continue to fluctuate around this level in the near future.

EUR/CHF’s subdued momentum also reflected trader caution ahead of Switzerland’s inflation data due on Wednesday. Economists expect the Swiss Consumer Price Index to fall 0.1% MoM in November after a 0.3% decline in October, while the annual CPI rate is projected to hold steady at 0.1%.

The upcoming release is likely to shape expectations around the Swiss National Bank’s outlook ahead of its interest rate decision on December 11. Analysts widely expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged at 0%.

Recent comments from SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel underscored that the bar for returning to negative interest rates remains “high,” although he emphasized that the SNB is prepared to cut rates if necessary. SNB Board Member Petra Tschudin also noted that inflation is likely to rise slightly in the coming quarters.