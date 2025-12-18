EUR/CAD slips toward 1.6150 due to Oil supply concerns, ECB decision awaited

EUR/CAD pares its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.6160 during the European hours on Thursday. The currency cross weakens as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) strengthens on Oil supply concerns driven by rising geopolitical tensions.

The United States (US) has ordered a complete halt to maritime traffic involving sanctioned Oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela. At the same time, Washington is pushing for stricter sanctions on Russia’s energy sector to support peace negotiations over Ukraine, fueling worries about possible disruptions to global supply.

The Euro (EUR) advanced against its major peers as easing inflation in the Eurozone (EZ) reduced the likelihood of further monetary easing by the European Central Bank (ECB). ECB officials have indicated that additional rate cuts may not be necessary in 2026. Most economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to leave rates unchanged through 2026 and 2027, although the forecast range for the latter year was wide at 1.5%-2.5%.

Attention now turns to the ECB’s December policy decision later in the day, which is widely expected to be a non-event, with President Christine Lagarde likely to keep the Deposit Facility unchanged at 2% and throughout next year.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said earlier this month that she is comfortable with market expectations that the central bank’s next policy move will be a rate hike. Schnabel added that, barring shocks, interest rates are at appropriate levels and noted that the economy has proven far more resilient than expected.