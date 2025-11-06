TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/CAD Price Forecast: Holds above nine-day EMA, 1.6200 within a consolidation phase

  • EUR/CAD may approach the rectangle’s upper boundary at 1.6460.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index sits slightly below the 50 mark, indicating a mild bearish bias.
  • The immediate support lies at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average of 1.6213.
EUR/CAD Price Forecast: Holds above nine-day EMA, 1.6200 within a consolidation phase
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/CAD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.6220 during the early European hours on Thursday. The currency cross has moved above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting that short-term price momentum has turned stronger.

Technical analysis on the daily chart indicates a range-bound trading, with the currency cross moving sideways within a rectangle. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned slightly below the 50 level, suggesting that a bearish bias is in play. Further advances above the 50 mark would suggest that bullish bias is gradually building within the consolidation range.

On the upside, the EUR/CAD cross may explore the region around the upper boundary of the rectangle at 1.6460, aligned with the all-time high of 1.6467, reached on October 17.

The EUR/CAD cross may test the immediate support at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 1.6213, followed by the psychological level of 1.6200 and the rectangle’s lower boundary near 1.6190. A break below this confluence support area would cause the emergence of the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the currency cross to navigate the region around the three-month low of 1.6013, which was recorded on September 2.

EUR/CAD: Daily Chart

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.17%-0.04%-0.09%-0.05%-0.07%0.07%-0.11%
EUR0.17%0.12%0.07%0.12%0.07%0.24%0.06%
GBP0.04%-0.12%-0.04%-0.00%-0.03%0.12%-0.07%
JPY0.09%-0.07%0.04%0.06%0.03%0.14%-0.01%
CAD0.05%-0.12%0.00%-0.06%-0.02%0.10%-0.06%
AUD0.07%-0.07%0.03%-0.03%0.02%0.15%-0.03%
NZD-0.07%-0.24%-0.12%-0.14%-0.10%-0.15%-0.18%
CHF0.11%-0.06%0.07%0.00%0.06%0.03%0.18%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD is giving back part of its earlier gains, easing toward the 1.1520 area on Thursday. Despite the pullback, the pair remains on a firm footing, supported by the softer US Dollar, even as recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials have offered the Greenback some relief.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD now surrenders some of its earlier advance north of 1.3100 the figure, retesting the 1.3080 zone on the back of a bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, Cable maintains its recovery as investors evaluate the BoE’s steady hand and the hawkish tilt at Governor Bailey’s speech.

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold now loses some upside momentum and slips back below the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Meanwhile, the precious metal’s rebound is getting a boost from a softer US Dollar and a generalised pullback in US Treasury yields.

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

As expected, the Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 4% but the vote was close, 5-4 in favour of unchanged with Alan Taylor, Swathi Dhingra, Alan Taylor and Dave Ramsden all voting to reduce by 0.25%

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers