EUR/CAD Price Analysis: Euro edges higher near 1.5600 as longer-term bias holds firm

- EUR/CAD trades near the 1.5600 zone after gaining modestly on Monday’s session.
- Bullish outlook supported by long-term trend indicators, despite short-term indecision.
- Resistance levels are forming overhead while dynamic support from EMAs remains in play.
The EUR/CAD pair ticked higher on Monday, trading around the 1.5600 area after the European session. While price action remained within the middle of the daily range, the pair showed signs of underlying strength, aligning with a broader bullish structure. Momentum signals remain mixed for now, though the longer-term trend bias continues to favor the euro over the loonie.
Technically, the EUR/CAD setup holds a bullish tone despite some neutral momentum signals. The Relative Strength Index sits near 49, showing a balanced market, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence leans bearish with a soft sell signal. The Awesome Oscillator is neutral, and the Bull Bear Power indicator suggests a slight bias toward buying pressure, offering mild confirmation of demand.
Trend indicators are more decisive. The 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages sit well below current levels and continue to rise, reinforcing the broader bullish framework. Similarly, the 30-day Exponential and Simple Moving Averages offer dynamic support just under spot. On the other hand, the 20-day SMA lies slightly above price and may act as initial resistance until momentum resumes.
Support levels are noted at 1.5638, 1.5633, and 1.5595. Resistance stands at 1.5675, 1.5676, and 1.5686. A break through the resistance zone could confirm continuation of the longer-term uptrend, while failure to hold support may result in a short-term pause or retracement.
Daily Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims gains, returns to the 1.1315 zone
EUR/USD manages to stick to its daily gains on Monday despite pulling back from earlier highs on the back of the tepid bullish attempt in the US Dollar. Encouraging results from the US services sector appear to have lent renewed oxygen to the Greenback, sponsoring its bounce.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains, breaks below 1.3300
GBP/USD loses some upside traction and returns to the area below the key support at 1.3300 the figure on Monday, as the US Dollar manages to regain some upside impulse on the back of encouraging results from the US calendar.
Gold moves in a consolidative fashion above $3,300
Gold adds to Friday’s advance, reclaiming the $3,300 mark per troy ounce and beyond on the back of rising safe-haven demand following heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. In addition, a persistent uncertainty over US trade policy continues to linger, adding to the upside momentum in the precious metal.
Five fundamentals for the week: Markets set to shake on trade, the Fed and more Premium
Another strong Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report in April, but doubts about trade remain prevalent. The ball now temporarily shifts to the Federal Reserve (Fed), but trade deals could steal the show.
Has the tariff pain peaked?
Tariff rates may have peaked, but uncertainty hasn’t: Markets may be breathing easier, but investors should not mistake easing conditions for resolution. Even if headline tariff rates stay put, the real risk lies in prolonged policy unpredictability.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.