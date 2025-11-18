TRENDING:
EUR/CAD falls toward 1.6250 as BoC caution boosts Canadian Dollar

  • EUR/CAD struggles as the Canadian Dollar gains on a cautious tone surrounding the BoC policy outlook.
  • The commodity-linked CAD may face renewed downward pressure amid softer crude oil prices.
  • The Euro may find support as investors remain cautious about the ECB’s near-term monetary policy outlook.
EUR/CAD falls toward 1.6250 as BoC caution boosts Canadian Dollar
Akhtar Faruqui

EUR/CAD continues its losing streak for the third successive session after losing its daily gains, trading around 1.6260 during the European hours on Tuesday. The currency cross depreciates as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) gains on the cautious tone surrounding the Bank of Canada (BoC) policy stance.

Canada’s annual inflation cooled to 2.2% in October, but core measures monitored by the BoC stayed close to the 3% mark. Combined with firm labour data, unemployment at 6.9% and wage growth around 4%, underlying price pressures remain elevated, reinforcing the central bank’s cautious stance. Markets widely expect the BoC to keep interest rates unchanged through the end of 2026.

However, the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) may struggle against its peers amid lower crude Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price stalls its three-day rally, slipping to around $59.60 per barrel at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices softened amid renewed oversupply concerns after an ING report projected a significant market surplus lasting through 2026. Goldman Sachs also echoed this view on Monday, noting that a production surge could maintain a roughly 2 million-barrel-per-day surplus, likely weighing on Oil prices over the next two years.

The EUR/CAD cross may regain its ground as the Euro (EUR) could further receive support from the cautious sentiment surrounding the near-term European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy outlook. The ECB is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, supported by stable economic performance and inflation near target.

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council Member Olli Rehn noted on Saturday, cautioning that the risk of slowing inflation should not be overlooked, though upside risks remain. Rehn emphasized the need for strong bank buffers and a vigilant policy stance. ECB policymaker Olaf Sleijpen said on Monday that the central bank could be forced to adjust monetary policy if a run on stablecoins were to send shockwaves through the economy.

Interest rates FAQs

Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.

Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.

Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.

The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

EUR/USD ranges around 1.1600 amid risk aversion

EUR/USD ranges around 1.1600 amid risk aversion

EUR/USD trades in a narrow range at around 1.1600 in the European session on Tuesday, following the corrective move from an over two-week high of 1.1656. The pair strives to regain strength as the US Dollar struggles to extend a two-day recovery, with investors turning cautious ahead of the missed mid-tier US data releases. 

GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.3150

GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.3150

GBP/USD is trading listlessly near 1.3150 in European trading on Tuesday. The pair struggles amid broad risk aversion, even as the US Dollar remains on the back foot, awaiting the release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls data for a fresh directional impetus. 

Gold flirts with $4,000; seems vulnerable near one-week low amid reduced Fed rate cut bets

Gold flirts with $4,000; seems vulnerable near one-week low amid reduced Fed rate cut bets

Gold maintains its offered tone near a one-week low through the early European session on Tuesday, with bears awaiting a break below the $4,000 psychological mark before positioning for further losses. A slew of influential FOMC members showed little conviction for reducing borrowing costs, forcing traders to pare their bets for another rate cut in December.

Bitcoin price drops below $90,000 as sell-off intensifies

Bitcoin price drops below $90,000 as sell-off intensifies

Bitcoin price slips below $90,000 on Tuesday, deepening its ongoing correction after last week’s sharp decline. The institutional demand also supports a bearish outlook as US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded $254.54 million in outflows on Monday, extending the persistent wave of withdrawals.

Market retreat deepens ahead of key data

Market retreat deepens ahead of key data

The S&P 500 extended its retracement slide on Monday, down nearly 1.0% and closing under the 50-day SMA at 6,707 for the first time since May this year. While several bearish technical signals have emerged, the pullback remains modest at roughly 6.0% from record highs, leaving the longer-term trend intact.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana (SOL) edges higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, holding above the $130 mark. The technical outlook for Solana focuses on key support at $126 amid heightened selling pressure.

