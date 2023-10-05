EUR/CAD rebounds. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook.
A major low/reversal might be developing
Weekly price action suggests a major low/reversal might be developing (bullish ‘morning star’ candle signal, contingent on a high EUR close this week).
EUR gains may hold around 1.4485/1.4515 resistance in the short run but a clear move back through 1.4510/1.4515 should add to near-term EUR momentum for a push on to the mid-1.46s.
Support is 1.4325 and (stronger, assuming a high EUR close on the week) at 1.4160 now.
