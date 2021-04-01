EUR/AUD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a daily extension

EUR/AUD bulls taking up the reigns with a higher high in the playbook.

A deep correction will now be expected to give way to the bulls.

The cross is starting to emerge from a significant Fibonacci retracement zone that has a confluence with prior resistance, now expected to act as firm daily support.

Daily chart

The bulls have based at a significant Fibonacci retracement area that meets prior resistance.

The price would now be expected to move higher towards the prior resistance and beyond for a higher high.

Hourly chart

The bulls are in charge at this juncture and the support zone will be monitored for a restest and subsequent hold for further conviction.