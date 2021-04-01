EUR/AUD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a daily extension

- EUR/AUD bulls taking up the reigns with a higher high in the playbook.
- A deep correction will now be expected to give way to the bulls.
The cross is starting to emerge from a significant Fibonacci retracement zone that has a confluence with prior resistance, now expected to act as firm daily support.
Daily chart
The bulls have based at a significant Fibonacci retracement area that meets prior resistance.
The price would now be expected to move higher towards the prior resistance and beyond for a higher high.
Hourly chart
The bulls are in charge at this juncture and the support zone will be monitored for a restest and subsequent hold for further conviction.
EUR/USD: Previous support guards corrective pullback above 1.1700
EUR/USD fades bounce off five-month low, choppy off-late. EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1725, down 0.05% intraday, while failing to extend the previous day’s bounce amid Thursday’s Asian session. Bears can eye 1.1610-1600 key support below the latest bottom.
GBP/USD: Battles two-week-old hurdle below 1.3800
GBP/USD seesaws in a choppy range after easing from 1.3812. Bullish MACD, upbeat RSI and sustained trading beyond immediate horizontal support favor bulls. 100-SMA adds to the upside filters, March low offers extra challenge for bears.
Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation
Dogecoin price is failing to capture any buying interest after the 7% spike on March 26. Instead, the altcoin has drifted sideways below two declining moving averages, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.