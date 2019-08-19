EU unconvinced by Johnson's fresh bid to remove Brexit backstop – The Guardian

Early Tuesday morning in Asian, The Guardian releases a news report quoting a well-informed EU source that mentions the bloc leaders’ refrain from renegotiating the Brexit deal despite the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s latest four-page letter conveying another settlement for the Irish border.
The report mentions that British PM Johnson has written to the EU suggesting the backstop could be replaced by some form of commitment to prevent a hard Irish border in his first major move to explain the UK government’s new position to Brussels.
“The withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation and the backstop is not open for change. A legally operable backstop to avoid a hard border remains central to the withdrawal agreement for the EU27,” the report quotes.
FX implications
Even if the UK PM’s visit to Germany and France during this week carries major importance than the recent update from The Guardian, which gained little response, the same portrays downbeat welcome of Mr. Johnson during his first EU visit as the British leader and further Brexit uncertainty.
