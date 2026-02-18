The GBP/JPY cross attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Wednesday and moves away from a two-month trough, around the 207.25-207.20 area, which it touched the previous day. The uptick is sponsored by a broadly weaker Japanese Yen (JPY) and lifts spot prices back above the 208.00 mark, though the broader fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bulls.

Worries about Japan's public finances resurfaced after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned against cutting the consumption tax, saying that it would erode Japan's fiscal space and raise debt risks. Moreover, expectations that Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi will push back against further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) undermine the JPY amid a generally positive risk tone.

Investors, however, remain hopeful that Takaichi could be fiscally responsible and that her policies will boost the economy. This might prompt the BoJ to stick to its policy normalization path, which should limit the JPY losses. Furthermore, bets for a rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in March, bolstered by Tuesday's disappointing UK jobs report, undermine the British Pound (GBP) and should cap the GBP/JPY cross.

Market participants now look forward to the release of the latest UK consumer inflation figures for some meaningful impetus. Apart from this, Japan's National Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the monthly UK Retail Sales data on Friday would help in determining the near-term trajectory for the GBP/JPY cross. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.