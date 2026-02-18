The EUR/USD pair loses traction near 1.1840 during the early European session on Wednesday, pressured by renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Traders brace for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes for signals on future rate cuts, which will be released later on Wednesday.

Improvement in US growth prospects, business confidence and expectations that US President Donald Trump will be less aggressive heading into the midterm elections this year provide some support to the Greenback and act as a headwind for the major pair.

“A more growth‑focused and less politically volatile Trump administration ahead of the midterms will be added support,” said Dan Tobon, head of G10 FX strategy at Citi in New York. "We think animal spirits will be coming back a bit. All of these things in conjunction, in our view, should actually be quite positive for the dollar.”

On the other hand, hopes for the US-Iran negotiations could boost the riskier assets, such as the shared currency. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that it has reached an understanding with the US on the main "guiding principles" to resolve their dispute over Tehran's nuclear program. However, officials said work still needed to be done.

The attention will shift to the preliminary readings of the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from the Eurozone and Germany on Friday. If the data show stronger-than-expected outcomes, this could underpin the EUR against the USD in the near term.