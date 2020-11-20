EU could approve Pfizer, Moderna vaccines in December – Bloomberg

“Pfizer & BioNtech and Moderna Inc. could receive conditional European Union (EU) marketing authorization for their Covid-19 vaccines in the second half of next month,” Bloomberg reported, citing comments from the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Key quotes

“The European Medicines Agency is in daily contact with the US Food and Drug Administration about the evaluation of the vaccines in order to “synchronize” assessment.”

“If all proceeds with no problems, EMA tells us that the conditional marketing authorization for BioNTech and Moderna could happen as early as the second half of December 2020.”

“The Brussels-based commission will “hopefully soon” reach a vaccine-supply agreement with Moderna and is also in talks with Novavax Inc.”

Meanwhile, the EU is reportedly said to pay more than EUR9 billion for Pfizer and CureVac vaccines, Reuters reported, citing an EU official involved in the talks.

Additional details

To pay EUR15.50 per dose of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine candidate. To pay EUR10 per dose of CureVac coronavirus vaccine candidate.

