Pfizer and BioNTech: Vaccine deliveries could start 'before Christmas'

After Pfizer Inc announced Wednesday that the covid vaccine it developed with BioNTech showed 95% efficacy in phase 3 final trial, BioNTech Chief Executive Officer, Ugur Sahin, told Reuters that vaccine deliveries could start before Christmas.

Key quotes

“If all goes well I could imagine that we gain approval in the second half of December and start deliveries before Christmas, but really only if all goes positively.”

“US emergency use authorization (EUA) would be applied for on Friday.”

Market reaction

S&P 500 futures have shrugged-off the upbeat comments, as fears over the surging covid cases intensify and dent the appetite for riskier assets.

The futures tied to the S&P 500 index drop 0.10% to 3,561, as of writing.