EU Commission concludes exploratory talks with BioNTech-Pfizer to purchase COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission has concluded exploratory talks with BioNTech-Pfizer to purchase a potential vaccine against COVID-19, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Pfizer and BioNTech will reportedly supply the EU with 200 million doses of mRNA-based vaccine candidate against coronavirus.

The company added that it currently plans to supply up to 100 million doses worldwide by the end of 2020 and approximately 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment or the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.12% on the day at 1.1764. Meanwhile, the Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany's DAX 30 were both gaining around 0.9% on a daily basis.