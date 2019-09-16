EU businesses warn no-deal Brexit would be disaster

Britain exiting the European Union (EU) without a trade deal would be a disaster and must be ruled out, Europe’s biggest business organization said on Monday, according to Reuters.
Key quotes by BusinessEurope Director General Markus Beyrer
No deal is a recipe for disaster and should be definitely ruled out. A disorderly, no-deal exit of the UK would be extremely harmful to all sides. It would cause massive damage for citizens and businesses in the UK and on the continent alike.
The negative consequences would not be limited to the exit date but would drag on, endangering the fruitful and positive future relationship we all aim for.
Having twice postponed the date of leaving the EU, Britain is now set to leave the EU on Oct. 31. EU officials have reportedly warned that the no-deal Brexit scenario is looking increasingly likely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly bid, but bull reversal remains elusive
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1078, representing marginal gains on the day amid oil price spike. The currency pair on Friday faced rejection at the resistance of the trendline connecting June 25 and Aug. 13 highs.
GBP/USD: Brexit optimism keeps bulls in the drivers’ seat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a second consecutive week, reaching Friday 1.2505, its highest since last July, and settling not far below this last. Fading odds for a hard-Brexit continue to underpin the Pound.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week
Gold prices have shot higher in the open this week due to the increased tensions in the Middle East following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing.
The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto
XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.